6 Migrants Killed, Several Injured As Truck Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

The accident in Madhya Pradesh was reported at around 10 am.

Six migrant labourers, including three women, were killed and 19 were injured when a truck they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh this morning near the Sagar-Chhatarpur border, hours after the collision of two trucks in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district killed 24 migrants.

The group of migrants who were killed in Madhya Pradesh were also headed to UP; they were coming from Maharashtra. Those injured were rushed to hospitals, said officials. The incident was reported in the Sagar district, about 200 km from state's capital Bhopal, at around 10 am.

In one of the distressing videos from the accident site, an infant can be seen crying next to a woman's body, probably the child's mother. The rescue operation was launched soon after the accident was reported as senior officials from Sagar and Chhatarpur district reached the site and helped the injured.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered condolences. "I got the news of death of migrant labourers in Sagar. May god ensure them an eternal heavenly abode and their families get the strength to bear grief. Humble tributes," he wrote in Hindi.