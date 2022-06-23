6 Maharashtra MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray Emissary Land In Assam Today

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde claims support of over 40 MLAs

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra following a revolt by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, six MLAs and an MLC from the neighbouring state arrived in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday and were later flown to Guwahati in Assam, where party rebels are camping, in two chartered flights, sources said.

Apart from the six MLAs, Shiv Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak also reached Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam from Surat, where dissidents were first camping after arriving from Mumbai on Monday night, to join the rebel camp.

Mr Phatak was part of a two-member delegation sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday to hold discussions with Mr Shinde and other rebel Sena MLAs at a hotel in Surat to find a solution to the political crisis, which has pushed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the brink of collapse.

As per passenger details accessed by the media, Mr Phatak along with Shiv Sena MLAs - Dadaji Bhuse and Sanjay Rathod - left for Guwahati in a chartered flight from Surat on Thursday afternoon. Mr Bhuse is the agriculture minister in the MVA government.

In the morning, four other MLAs - Mangesh Kudalkar, Sada Sarvankar, Ashish Jaiswal and Deepak Keskar - reached the north-eastern city in another chartered plane, which they boarded from Surat airport, sources said, citing the flight passenger list.

The development came a day after four MLAs from Maharashtra, including two independents, had arrived at Surat and were subsequently taken to Assam in a chartered flight.

Prior to that, a group of over 30 rebel MLAs, led by Mr Shinde, were flown to Guwahati from Surat on Wednesday morning.