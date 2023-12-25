6 Killed In Two Road Accidents Due To Dense Fog In Telangana

Separate cases were registered at Nidmanoor police station

Six people were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents due to dense fog in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

In the first accident that happened late on Sunday night, a 20-year-old driving a motorcycle hit a pedestrian (50), who was crossing the road near Vempadu village and both died in the incident, they said.

Due to fog, the motorist did not notice the pedestrian, who was crossing the road and hit him, police said, adding the pedestrian died and the rider fell on the road and got dragged to some distance and passed away.

The bodies of the pedestrian and the motorist were shifted to Miryalaguda hospital.

After learning about the incident, relatives of the deceased motorist hired a vehicle to reach Miryalaguda, but on the way a lorry hit it from the opposite direction due to dense fog at around 3.30 am on Monday, they said.

In the incident, four persons in the vehicle aged between 30 and 0 including a woman died while three other occupants of the vehicle were injured and admitted to a hospital, police said.

Separate cases were registered at Nidmanoor police station. Further probe is on.

