6 Killed As Sleeper Bus Hits Trailer In Rajasthan: Cops

Six persons were killed while several others sustained injuries after a private sleeper bus crashed into a trailer in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Friday, police said.

"Six persons have died in collision between a bus and a trailer near Sarwadi village," Balotra Additional Superintendent of Police Harphool Singh said.

He said the crash was severe and front of the bus was badly damaged.

Rescue operation began with the help of locals and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Further details are awaited.

