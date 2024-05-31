6 Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes At Shop In Tamil Nadu

At least six people were injured, and two shops were destroyed in the fire following a gas cylinder explosion at a shop in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, police officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday at a samosa shop on North Radha Road in Tirunelveli, where six people, including the shop employee, were injured.

Following this, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the police added.

#WATCH | Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: 6 people were injured and 2 nearby shops gutted in the fire as a gas cylinder exploded at a shop in Tirunelveli yesterday



(Viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/kk1xpws165 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 11, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Narayanapuram Pudur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

No casualties were reported in the fire incident.

Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the fire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)