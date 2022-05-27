6 Detained For Tamil Nadu Fisherwoman's Gang-Rape

Police said that more than one person was involved in the rape case. (Representational)

Six men have been detained in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 45-year-old fisherwoman in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.

The accused are from Odisha and work at a shrimp farm in Rameswaram, police said.

"More than one person was involved in the rape case. We are waiting for the post-mortem report for a scientific view in the case. We are building the evidences. We will confirm the arrests by this evening," Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police Mr E Karthik told NDTV.

"The accused speak neither Tamil nor Hindi, so the investigation is taking time," he added.

However, the official denied that the woman was burnt to death. "There were sun burns on the body as it was there in the open the entire day," he explained.

The fisherwoman, who used to earn her living by selling seaweed, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men and strangled earlier this week.

Her husband had filed a police complaint after she went missing on Tuesday.