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57 Suspected Bangladesh Nationals Detained In Assam

The group was caught from the Brahmaputra Mail train at Maligaon Kamakhya Railway station. The RPF suspects that they had fled from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

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57 Suspected Bangladesh Nationals Detained In Assam
Over the last two days, at least 17 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Guwahati.
Guwahati:

Fifty Seven people - all suspected to be Bangladeshis -- have been detained by the Railway Protection Force or RPF at Guwahati's Kamakhya railway station this evening.  

The group was caught from the Brahmaputra Mail train at Maligaon Kamakhya Railway station. The RPF suspects that they had fled from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the last two days, at least 17 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in separate operations in Guwahati. They have been accused of making illegal entry to India, said Kulendra Nath Deka, a senior police officer.

Deka said on Tuesday, five Bangladesh nationals were caught from the general coach of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express during routine checking near the Paltan Bazar railway station.

They had entered India through Dawki in Meghalaya and reached Guwahati on October 5 and had stayed in a hotel.

Police sources have said during interrogation, one of the arrested people told informed about the hotel. After examining the CCTV footage and other evidence, the police registered a case at Pan Bazar Police Station.


 

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