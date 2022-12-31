56 Terrorists From Pak Among 186 Killed In 2022: Jammu And Kashmir Top Cop

Police and other security agencies are moving in the right direction to achieve "zero terror"

A total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pakistani nationals, were killed and 159 arrested in 2022 which proved to be the most successful in recent years, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said on Saturday.

He also said the police and other security agencies are moving in the right direction to achieve "zero terror" activities in the Union territory.

At the year-end press conference here, the police chief said 146 Pakistan-created terror modules, comprising four to five members each who were tasked to carry out selective and targeted killings and grenade and IED attacks, were also busted in 2022.

He said 100 young people joined terrorism in J-K this year, which is also the lowest in many years. A majority of them were eliminated, while security forces are working to bring down the number of active terrorists to a two-digit figure which is presently a little more than 100.

