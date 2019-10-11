'500 Terrorists In PoK Waiting To Enter J&K', Says Top Army Officer

The security forces are on a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir as restrictions have been eased

Some 500 terrorists are waiting at training camps along the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, ready to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Friday. He said some 200-300 are suspected to be operating in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir to keep the region boiling with Pakistan's support.

"As far as terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir are concerned, 200 to 300 have come here," General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh told reporters today.

He said this in reply to questions about the number of terrorists suspected to be operating in Jammu and Kashmir and those in PoK waiting to infiltrate into India.

"Like this, nearly 500 terrorists are staged in terrorist training camps in PoK and are ready to infiltrate into J&K," said Lt General Singh, adding the numbers keep changing.

"Whatever be the number, we are capable to stop and eliminate them to ensure peace and normalcy in this region," he added.

"Pakistan keeps trying to do some mischief to disturb peace here. Even today terror infrastructure is being run within Pakistan. These include training at launching pads for terrorists to infiltrate into the country," Lt General Singh said, adding Pakistan continues to keep terrorists armed to their teeth and provide all types of support.

He said deploying drones to arm terrorists is one of the new methods that Pakistan is using. Reports of weapons being dropped by Pakistani drones have come from Punjab.

"But I want to ensure you that Indian Army is capable and determined to foil Pakistan's any unholy design. Their designs will not be allowed to succeed," Lt General Singh said.

