50-Year-Old Doctor Found Dead At Noida Home, Tenants Missing: Police

A 50-year-old doctor was found murdered in a house he had rented out in Greater Noida, while the two tenants living there are on the run, police said on Tuesday.

Dr Dinesh Gaur's body was found soaked in blood in a room of his house in Sanjay Vihar Colony, Kulesara village, on January 26, police said.

Police suspect that a man and a woman who were living on rent in the house murdered the doctor.

The accused woman and man had rented the doctor's house just three days ago and have been on the run since the incident, they added.

"Gaur used to live with his family in Pocket-D, Kundli, Delhi. He also had a house in Sanjay Vihar Colony, Kulesara village, Greater Noida, where he had built a room to rent out. He had made this room his temporary rest area," said Lakshmi Singh, Media In-charge of Noida Police Commissioner.

"On the evening of January 25, Gaur came from Delhi to his house in Kulesara. His son called him on January 26 but did not get any response. When he reached the house late at night, the door of the room was found locked from outside," Lakshmi Singh further said.

Lakshmi Singh added that when the doctor's son opened the door, he found his father lying in a pool of blood following which he informed the police.

While Gaur's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said that the accused are being tracked using CCTV footage and a search team.

