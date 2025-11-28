5-Year-Old Kidnapped By Uncle, Sold For Rs 90,000, Mumbai Cops Rescue Her

Mumbai Police rescued a five-year-old girl who had been kidnapped and sold for Rs 90,000, tracing her to Panvel and reuniting her safely with her mother.

According to investigators, the child was abducted around midnight from Vakola in Santacruz (East) by her maternal uncle and aunt. Police said the duo sold the girl for Rs 90,000 to a buyer, who then resold her to another person for Rs 1,80,000.

In a post on social media, the Mumbai Police wrote, "In a case involving the kidnapping and trafficking of a 5-year-old girl, @VakolaPS traced the child to Panvel and successfully apprehended five accused. Investigations revealed that the girl's maternal uncle and aunt abducted her at midnight and sold her for Rs 90,000. The buyer then resold the child to another person for Rs 1,80,000. Acting swiftly, the @VakolaPS rescued the girl from Panvel and safely reunited her with her mother."

Acting on the complaint, officials from Vakola Police Station launched a swift probe and tracked the girl to Panvel. A team rescued the child and brought her back to Mumbai on November 25, where a police official comforted her with chocolates before handing her over to her mother.

Police have arrested all five individuals involved in the kidnapping and trafficking.

