5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Haryana's Jhajjar District

The 30-year-old man, who has a criminal background, kidnapped the girl from her house at night and took her to his residence where he allegedly raped and then killed her, a police official in Jhajjar said.

5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed In Haryana's Jhajjar District

Police said that a case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the law.

Chandigarh:

A five-year-old girl was raped and killed by a man living in her neighbourhood in Haryana's Jhajjar city, police said on Monday.

The 30-year-old man, who has a criminal background, kidnapped the girl from her house at night and took her to his residence where he allegedly raped and then killed her, a police official in Jhajjar said.

The body was recovered from the house of the man and he has been arrested, police said.

Newsbeep

The official said that a case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the law.

He said the girl's father is a migrant worker and belongs to Madhya Pradesh while the accused hails from Jhajjar. 

Comments
JhajjarHaryana PoliceGirl Raped and Killed

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india