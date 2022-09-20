5-Year-Old Found Dead In Neighbour's House, Mob Sets It On Fire: Bengal Cops

A huge number of police personnel was deployed in the area after the incident. (Representational)

A five-year-old boy was found dead at the house of his neighbour in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, following which a mob ransacked the house and set it on fire, police said.

The boy went missing on Sunday from Moldanga village in Santiniketan police station area, they said.

Ever since the child went missing, the village was on the edge.

Police said they had questioned the accused woman, from whose house the body was found, on Monday as well.

The body was found in a plastic bag at the roof of her house after locals informed the police of a foul smell.

Soon after, the house was ransacked and torched by a mob, police said.

The body was sent to Bolpur sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi, who visited the village after the body was found and spoke to locals, said the motive behind the crime is yet to be established.

"The boy's family didn't suspect anyone. The accused woman has been arrested," he said.

