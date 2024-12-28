5 Workers Injured In Transmission Tower Collapse In UP's Prayagraj

Five workers were injured when a 400-kilowatt transmission line tower collapsed here on Saturday, officials said.

ACP (Tharwai) Chandrapal Singh said that on Saturday, some electric work was underway on a 400-kilowatt transmission line connecting Bengal to Delhi in the Sahason area under Tharwai police station.

In the same sequence, while pulling the wire, a tower suddenly fell on the workers and injured them, the ACP said.

The police reached the spot and rushed the injured workers to a hospital. Two of them were discharged after receiving first aid, while three were seriously injured and were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, ACP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Kuldeep Gunawat clarified that the incident took place in a rural area, far from the city and is not related to the Maha Kumbh preparations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)