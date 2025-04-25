5 Workers Dead After Inhaling Fumes At UP Rice Mill

Five workers died allegedly after inhaling fumes emanating from a dryer at a rice mill in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Friday, police said.

Three other workers, who fainted after inhaling the fumes, were rushed to the district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, told PTI.

The incident took place at the Rajgarhia Rice Mill and preliminary investigations suggest that several workers arrived at the mill this morning and went to inspect smoke emanating from the dryer, the officer said.

"The fumes were so overwhelming that all the workers present fainted at the scene. Upon receiving information, the fire service team reached the location and evacuated the affected individuals. They were transported to the district hospital. Five of the workers were declared dead upon arrival. The remaining three injured workers are currently receiving treatment," he added.

Police have initiated further investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Further details are awaited.

