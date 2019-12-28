5 Rajasthan Cities Record Sub-Zero Temperatures As Cold Wave Continues

The Met Department has warned of cold wave conditions and dense fog in different parts of the state.

Five cities in Rajasthan witnessed the minimum temperature falling below zero degrees, according to weather officials.

On Friday night, Fatehpur recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius, Jobner minus 2 degrees, Abu minus 1.5 degrees, Sikar minus 0.8 degree and Churu minus 0.6 degrees.

Other cities which witnessed temperatures below five degrees were Pilani (0.4), Rajsamand (1.4), Ganganagar (1.4), Alwar (2.0), Udaipur (3.2), Jaipur (4.0), Ajmer (4.0) and Ramganjmandi (4.0).

Jaipur at 4 degrees Celsius was the coldest in the month of December in the last five years, while Jodhpur recorded 4.4 degrees which was the lowest since 35 years.

Meanwhile, gripped by bone-chilling cold, Delhi this morning recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees, the lowest for the season so far. The national capital - under a cold spell since December 14 - is expected to witness its second-coldest December since 1901, according to the weather office.