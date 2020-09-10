5 Rafales To Formally Join Air Force Today At Ambala Air Base: 10 Points

1. The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, making them truly multirole jets.

2. "At 10.00 AM tomorrow, #Rafale aircraft will be formally inducted into @IAF_MCC at the Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows. The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted last night.

3. A traditional water cannon salute will be given to the Rafale fleet before its ceremonial induction into the 17 Squadron, IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said.

4. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to buy 36 jets for Rs 59,000 crore.

5. The French delegation at the ceremony will include French envoy Emmanuel Lenain, Air General Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of French Air Force, Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier, and CEO of missile maker MBDA Eric Beranger.

6. After the ceremony, the French Defence Minister and Rajnath Singh will hold talks in Ambala on ways to further deepen bilateral defence and security cooperation. 10 Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for training IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

7. A second batch of four-five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November. The Rafales are India's first major shopping of fighter jets in 23 year after the Sukhoi-30MKI were bought from Russia.

8. The Rafales are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets. MBDA developed the Meteor to combat common threats facing the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden.

9. Out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighters and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets. While the first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at Ambala air base, the second will be based at Hasimara in West Bengal.

10. The 17 Squadron of the IAF was resurrected in September last year. It was raised at Air Force Station, Ambala on in October 1951. The 17 Squadron has many firsts to its credit; in 1955 it was equipped with the first jet fighter, the legendary De Havilland Vampire.