'New Bird In Arsenal': 5 Rafale Jets To Join Air Force Today- Live Updates

Five Rafale jets will be inducted today into the Indian Air Force at 10 am in Ambala air base in Haryana.

The ceremony, described as a "very important milestone" by an IAF spokesperson, will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to buy 36 jets for Rs 59,000 crore.

The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, making them truly multirole jets.

Here are the live updates as first batch of Rafale jets join IAF:

Rafale fighter aircraft at the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, today morning.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force, today. pic.twitter.com/Pgz82SeCHv - ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

"The programme will include ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional sarva dharma puja, air display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by the Sarang aerobatic team," an IAF spokesperson said, describing the ceremony as a "very important milestone" in the history of the Indian Air Force.



Sep 10, 2020 08:22 (IST) The induction of five Rafale jets comes amid India-China tensions.

Sep 10, 2020 08:21 (IST) Fresh Visuals From Ambala Air Base- Watch

Watch | Formal induction of #Rafale jets today; visuals from Ambala air base. pic.twitter.com/qAdb34PIq2 - NDTV (@ndtv) September 10, 2020