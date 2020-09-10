



"Rafale will strengthen India-France ties," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India's acquisition of Rafale jets is a "gamechanger" and the induction of five jets into the Indian Air Force today marks a "historic moment", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this afternoon.

"We are all aware of the security challenges at the Northern Borders. In such a scenario, all of us have to stay alert for the protection of our nation and values. Our alertness is the foremost solution for the safety," Mr Singh said.