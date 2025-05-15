5 Of Family Killed, 8 Injured After "Fast-Moving" Truck Rams Car In UP

Five members of a family were killed and eight others seriously injured in a collision between a car and a speeding truck on the Balrampur-Bahraich National Highway, officials said Thursday.

The incident took place around midnight near Chakwa village.

District Magistrate (DM) Pawan Agarwal said the victims were returning to Bhulahiya village after attending a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred.

"A fast-moving truck rammed into the car near Chakwa village. Five people died on the spot, and eight were seriously injured. They have been admitted to the District Memorial Hospital in Balrampur," Agarwal said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Adityaraj (12), Shiv Kumar (23), Phool Babu (36), Vijay Gautam (40) and one other yet to be officially named. The injured include Sitaram, Vikas Gautam, Vinay Kumar, Kishor Kumar, Gopal, Vikas, and Vinod, who are currently undergoing treatment, the DM added.

The victims were all travelling in the same vehicle and belonged to the same extended family, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident, but the vehicle was later recovered.

"Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver. He will be arrested soon," Kumar said.

The District Magistrate and the SP visited the hospital early Thursday to review medical arrangements and ensure that the injured were being treated appropriately.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "The Chief Minister has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed the district officials to provide all necessary treatment to the injured. He has also wished them a speedy recovery." The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, and police have initiated legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway.

