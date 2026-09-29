5 Of Family Drown In River During Ritual In UP's Jhansi

Five members of a family including a 12-year-old boy drowned in the Sukhnai river during a religious ritual here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Mauranipur area around 1 pm when the family members, attending a 'shraddh' ceremony, entered the river to perform some ritual.

Some of them apparently strayed into deep waters and began drowning.

Others family members rushed to their rescue, but were also swept into deep waters by the strong current, Mauranipur Circle Officer Ratnesh Kumar Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Anoop Tiwari (40), his son Arpit (12), Abhinav (24), Shreyansh alias Kallu (22) and Chhote alias Pushkar (25), the officer said.

"Five people drowned in the incident while other members of the family managed to come out safely," Singh said.

Police teams reached the spot and recovered all five bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

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