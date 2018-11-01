5 Killed By Suspected ULFA-I Terrorists In Assam's Tinsukia

Relatives mourn five people killed by ULFA-I terrorists in Assam's Tinsukia district.

At least five people were killed by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday evening.

Reports said that the terrorists, belonging to ULFA's Paresh Baruah faction aka ULFA-I, fired indiscriminately at a group of people belonging to the Bengali community while they were playing a game near the Dhola-Sadiya around 7:45 pm. The terrorists lined up the victims before shooting them, sources said, adding that the casualties may rise in the coming hours.

The victims have been identified as Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subal Biswas and Dhananjay Namsudra. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress will take out rallies in different parts of north and south Bengal to protest the killing of people from her state.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attack on Twitter. "Deeply anguished by civilian casualties in an attack in Upper Assam region. It is a reprehensible act of mindless violence. Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal regarding the incident and asked him to take strict possible action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he said.

ULFA terrorists in Assam often target migrants from other states.