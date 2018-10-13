4 Injured In Explosion At Central Guwahati, Security Tightened At Markets

Guwahati explosion: The police said a bomb squad is arriving at Pan Bazaar

Four people were injured in an explosion on a footpath by the banks of the Brahmaputra river in central Guwahati this morning, the police said. The blast at Pan Bazaar, not very far from the local police station, led to a long traffic jam as hundreds of people were out at the market on a weekend ahead of Durga Puja.

The four injured people have admitted to a hospital, the police said.

The police said they have cordoned off the spot where the explosion happened and are waiting for the bomb squad to arrive.

"We also don't suspect it to be a bomb explosion as no splinters were found and the injuries were due to stones hitting them," said senior police officer Ranjan Bhuyan.

"We don't suspect it to be a sabotage or terrorist activity from the nature of the blast. It happened in a dump of sand kept for roadside drain construction," Mr Bhuyan said.

Security has been tightened at all markets in the city.

With inputs from PTI