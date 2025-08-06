Sex Racket Busted In Guwahati, 4 Arrested

A sex racket has been busted in Guwahati, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the rescue of three women who were victims of the operation.

DCP (East) Mrinal Deka informed the media that a case was registered at Dispur Police Station following a tip-off about an alleged prostitution racket being operated from a guest house in Joyanagar.

Following a preliminary investigation, police arrested four accused persons, including the owner of the guest house. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bapti Hazarika (owner of the guest house), Jonali Chowkham, Ritumoni Gohain Rabha, and Riya Das.

According to DCP Deka, the accused had been running the illegal operation for approximately eight months.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the group was providing such services either from their own guest house or by booking hotel rooms," he said.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the racket and any potential links.