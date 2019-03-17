5 Indians Among 50 Killed In New Zealand Mosque Shootings, Says Envoy

Indian envoy tweeted identifying the 5 Indians who were gunned down in the New Zealand attack.

Five Indians were among the 50 people gunned down at two mosques in the worst attack on Muslims in New Zealand, the Indian High Commission tweeted on Sunday.

The New Zealand police had confirmed that the death count in the horrific shooting had risen to 50 and that the primary suspect, identified as Australia-born Brenton Tarrant, was believed to be the lone gunman in the attack.

The attacker reportedly targeted immigrants during Friday prayers as he live streamed the 17-minute incident shooting people at close range.

Two days after deadly attack, the high commission confirmed that five Indians were killed in the attack.

"With a very heavy heart we share the news of loss of precious lives of our 5 nationals in ghastly terror attack in #Christchurch," the tweet read mentioning the names of those who died.

Along with information about Indians who died in the attack, the high commission announced that the New Zealand Immigration has set up a dedicated webpage to expedite visa for family members of Christchurch victims.

Immigration NZ has set up a dedicated page to expedite visa for family members of Christchurch victimshttps://t.co/Hj9bgfM62h@kohli_sanjiv@BhavDhillonnz@MEAIndia@SushmaSwaraj — India in New Zealand (@IndiainNZ) March 16, 2019

The India in New Zealand Twitter account also shared round the clock helpline numbers for assistance in the time of grief.

Our helpline numbers (021803899 & 021850033) will remain available round the clock to assist families as we together cope with our shared grief.

We deeply mourn loss of all other innocent lives including people of Indian origin. 2/3 — India in New Zealand (@IndiainNZ) March 16, 2019

The Indian High Commission had on Saturday tweeted that it has been pursuing with local authorities the whereabouts of 9 Indians, including 2 persons of Indian origin (PIO) and that they are in regular touch with their families.

Kerala chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday confirmed that a 25-year-old woman from Kerala, Ancy Ali, was among the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

"Deeply shocked to learn that a Keralite is among the victims of Christchurch (New Zealand) terror attack. We are following up with the embassy through Norka Roots. Our thoughts are with the affected family," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said.

Family members of Farhaj Ahsan, one of the Indian-origin people shot in the New Zealand mosque massacre, had also confirmed to news agency IANS on Saturday that he had died.

Soon after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern expressing his solidarity and said, hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies.

28 year old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, had written a "manifesto" before carrying out the attack, denouncing immigrants as "invaders". The manifesto talks about an invasion from India, along with China and Turkey. Tarrant also describes these countries as "potential nation enemies in the East", according to Reuters.

About 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. Over 30,000 of them are students, according to the Indian High Commission's data available on its website.

(With inputs from PTI)

