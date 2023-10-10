5 Independent MLAs Resign A Month Before Mizoram Assembly Elections

The voting for Assembly elections in Mizoram will take place on November 7. (Representational)

In election-bound Mizoram, five independent MLAs resigned today to maintain the technical formalities to contest the November 7 polls as nominees of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Lalchhuanthanga (Aizawl South II constituency), V. L. Zaithanzama (Aizawl West-III), Vanlalhlana (Aizawl North-I), C. Lalsawivunga (Aizawl South-I) and Vanlalthlana (Aizawl North-II) resigned from the assembly, Mizoram assembly Commissioner and Secretary Lalhmahruaia Zote said.

The five assembly constituencies are now vacant with effect from Tuesday, the official in his notifications said.

All five MLAs originally belonged to the ZPM but contested the last assembly elections in 2018 as independents as the ZPM was not registered as a political party by the Election Commission of India at that time.

Now when ZPM is registered as a political party, the five independent MLAs are liable to be disqualified if they do not resign, an assembly official said.

Their leader Lalduhoma was re-elected in the by-election in 2021 as a ZPM candidate not required to resign, the official said, adding that the five legislators are now able to file nominations on the ZPM tickets.

The voting for Assembly elections in Mizoram will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.