5 Dead After Speeding Car Rams Logistic Vehicle In Andhra Pradesh: Cops

One person sustained serious injuries and another remains in critical condition. They were admitted to the hospital by the locals, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
5 Dead After Speeding Car Rams Logistic Vehicle In Andhra Pradesh: Cops
Police are in the process of identifying the bodies and further investigation is on. (Representational)
Tirupati:

Five people were killed and two injured when their speeding car rammed into a logistics vehicle near Thotapalli village in this district on Monday afternoon, police said.

One person sustained serious injuries and another remains in critical condition. They were admitted to the hospital by the locals, they said.

"The car rammed into the logistics vehicle from behind, killing five people on the spot. It is clearly a case of negligent driving," a senior police official said.

According to the registration number plates, the car belongs to Tamil Nadu, while the logistics vehicle was from Karnataka.

Police are in the process of identifying the bodies and further investigation is on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Andhra Pradesh News, Tirupati District Car Accident, Tirupati District
