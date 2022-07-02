'5 Days Of Interrogation A Medal, Hope They Do It Again': Rahul Gandhi

While he was questioned by the ED for five days, Pinarayi Vijayan was spared, Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday went on the offensive against the BJP and Kerala's ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleging there was an 'understanding' between the two parties and that was the reason why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not questioned by the Central agencies.

In an indirect reference to the allegations that have cropped up against the chief minister and his family members in the gold smuggling case, Rahul Gandhi said it was quite clear the parties who oppose the BJP face the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While he was questioned by the ED for five days, Pinarayi Vijayan was spared, Rahul Gandhi said in an indirect reference to the central agency questioning him last month over the National Herald money laundering case.

"The Government of India, which has ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which uses these instruments against anybody who opposes them...why is that they are not using it against the chief minister of Kerala. Because there is an understanding by the BJP and CPI(M). BJP is very happy with them", Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a Congress meeting organised in Wandoor which comes under his Wayanad Parliamentary constituency.

The former Congress president alleged PM Modi and the BJP think that they can frighten the people who do not agree with their ideology.

"The BJP thinks that by interrogating me for five days, asking the same questions again and again and again for 55 to 60 hours, I will get worried. There cannot be a bigger joke than this," he said, adding that, "we are not scared of these people".

Rahul Gandhi also said he viewed his five-day interrogation as a medal.

The Congress leader also took on the state government on the issue of the one-kilometre Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around all wildlife sanctuaries and national parks and said the United Democratic Front(UDF) will fight the government tooth and nail and ensure not a single inhabitant in such areas faces any difficulties.

He also urged the chief minister to "stop trying to confuse" the people over the issue.

"Our stand is very clear. We are not going to allow the buffer zone to include inhabited areas", Rahul Gandhi added.

