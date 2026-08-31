5 Convicts Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In 2024 Gang Rape Case In Gujarat

A special POCSO court in Vadodara has sentenced all five convicts in the high-profile Bhayli gang rape case to life imprisonment.

The convicts would remain in prison for the rest of their lives, the court ordered and imposed a fine of 50,000 per individual.

To support the minor survivor's recovery and long-term rehabilitation, it also awarded her a financial compensation of 10 lakh.

The five individuals convicted in the case are Munna Abbas Banjara, Mumtaz alias Aftab Subedar Banjara, Shahrukh Kismatali Banjara, Saifali Mahendihasan Banjara, and Ajmal Sattar Banjara.

The horrific incident took place on the night of October 4, 2024, during the Navratri festival. The minor victim was returning from a Garba event with her friend when the accused intercepted them in a secluded area of Bhayli, gang-raped the minor, and robbed her of her mobile phone.

The police got a criminal lead after one of the accused answered a call on the stolen phone. Using mobile location tracking and advanced technical surveillance, they swiftly pinpointed and arrested the five suspects involved in the incident.

To ensure a robust legal prosecution, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi appointed three special public prosecutors to handle the case. Following an intensive investigation, the police team compiled and submitted a 6,000-page chargesheet to the court, backed by comprehensive forensic and technical evidence.

Senior advocate Shailesh Patel confirmed that full justice has been served to the victim.

The special court's ruling brings closure to the trial, ensuring that all five perpetrators face life imprisonment while securing vital financial assistance for the survivor.