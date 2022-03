A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts. (Representational)

Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after one of them indiscriminately opened fire at his colleagues earlier this morning in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition.

