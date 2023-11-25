5 Arrested For Kidnapping Mumbai Builder For Rs 10 Crore Ransom: Cops

The builder was rescued from Govandi, police said. (Representational)

Five persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a builder for a ransom of Rs 10 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The builder was rescued from Govandi, he added.

While the Anti Extortion Cell arrested three persons, including gangster Ilyas Bachkana, two persons were held by Byculla police, he said.

"The builder was kidnapped from Byculla area on Thursday, after which his 23-year-old son filed a police complaint," he said.

