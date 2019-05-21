5.6 Lakh People Tweeted On Exit Polls In 24 Hours: Twitter

Twitter recorded 45.6 million tweets on its platform during a one-month period in the run-up to the polls

As majority of exit polls predicted victory for the BJP-led NDA at the centre, Twitter recorded nearly 5.6 lakh tweets related to exit polls in 24 hours, the company said today.

"Twitter saw 560K Tweets talking about the Exit Polls in 24 hours, between 6.30 pm on Sunday 19th until 6.30 pm on Monday 20th May, across news commentators, opinion makers and Indian citizens," the micro-blogging platform told IANS.

Twitter recorded 45.6 million tweets on its platform during a one-month period in the run-up to the polls, registering 1.2 million tweets on the first day of voting.

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to return to power winning 287 seats in Lok Sabha elections, but the Bharatiya Janata Party may fall short of half-way mark on its own as it is expected to win 236 seats, according to the IANS-CVoter exit poll.

The IANS-VOTER prediction is based on a sample size of around 5 lakh across the country.

The results of the seven-phase general elections would be declared on May 23.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019