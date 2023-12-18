5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh, No Damage Reported

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, they said.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 3.48 pm and its epicentre was Kargil.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 33.41 degrees and longitude of 76.70 degrees, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)