48-Year-Old Delhi Catering Staffer Beaten To Death In Fight Over Plates

A 48-year-old catering staffer was allegedly beaten to death by two people who were part of the DJ's team during a fight over dinner plates at a function in Rohini's Sector-12, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 8-9. The Prashant Vihar police station received a call at 12.58 am about the fight behind Sawariyan Tent near Japanese Park in Sector-12 of Rohini, a senior police officer said.

When police reached the spot, they found that a man, wounded in the fight, was taken by his friends to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Thakur, a resident of Prem Nagar, Kirari, who who was part of the catering team, they said.

According to police, Thakur was beaten up by two men after he failed to come up with plates for people who were with the DJ during the function.

A fight broke out between him and two other people and he was hit on his head with a plastic crate, Mr Garg said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Prashant Vihar Police Station, they said.

Investigation so far has revealed that four people were present at the spot when the fight happened, police said.

Two of them are being interrogated and the role of all suspects is being ascertained. Multiple teams have been constituted to arrest the two accused who are at large, police added.

Arjun Thakur, the elder brother of the victim, said they received information about the incident from hospital.

"We received a call from the hospital regarding his death. The hospital authorities called us from Sandeep's mobile phone. He used to work as a catering staff in parties. We never thought that this would happen," Arjun Thakur said.

"My brother is survived by his wife and five children -- three daughters and two sons. His two daughters are married. We have faith in police investigation. We are hopeful that we will get justice," he added.

