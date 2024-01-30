44-Year-Old Advocate Jumps To Death From Building In Delhi's Court: Cops

Advocate allegedly jumped from Delhi's Saket court on Monday evening, police said (Representational)

A 44-year-old advocate allegedly jump to death from a building in Saket court of south Delhi on Monday, police said.

Advocate Om Kumar Sharma allegedly jumped from the Lawyer's chamber in Saket court on Monday evening and his body was recovered from the parking area, they said.

A suicide note was recovered from the possession of the victim who was suffering from a liver disease for the last two years, they added.

"At 8 pm, we received information that an advocate jumped off from the Lawyer's chamber in Saket court and died. His body was found at the parking area behind Saket court. We have taken custody of the body and sent for autopsy," a senior police officer said.

On inquiry, police found that the deceased was suffering from a liver disease for the last two years, police said.

"On Monday, he and his wife visited a hospital and came to Saket Court. He left his wife at the gate and later committed suicide," the officer said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)