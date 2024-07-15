44 People Stranded Near Kunzum Pass In Himachal Pradesh Rescued: Police

The passengers were on their way to Kaza from Koksar

Forty-four people were stranded for four hours overnight near Kunzum Pass in Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti district, police said on Monday.

The rescue operation was carried out by the district police from 2:30 am to 6:00 am, they said.

The passengers were on their way to Kaza from Koksar when the bus got stuck in the mud about 500 meters behind the Kunjum Pass, towards Batal, police said.

The police received information on Monday that a bus carrying 44 people and a pickup truck were stuck near the Kunjum pass. A team was immediately rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation, they said.

The passengers of the bus included 23 men, 19 women, a driver and a guide, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul and Spiti Mayank Chaudhary said that after the incident, keeping in mind the security, the district police has decided that no tourist vehicle will be allowed from Koksar to Kaza and from Losar to Koksar after 4:00 pm.

Only local vehicles, emergency vehicles and tourists with bookings will be allowed to travel towards Losar, and from Losar to Koksar after 4:00 pm, Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, parts of Himachal Pradesh continued to receive intermittent rain as the Met Office issued a 'yellow alert' on Monday, predicting heavy rains in isolated areas of the state later in the week.

The meteorological department in Shimla has forecasted a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till July 21.

Intermittent rains have lashed some parts of the state since Sunday evening, with the highest rain recorded in Sundernagar at 36.8 mm, followed by Mandi at 16.6 mm, Pandoh at 12 mm, Poanta Sahib at 8.2 mm, Karsog at 8.1 mm, Gohar at 7 mm, Baggi at 5.7 mm, Slapper at 4.5 mm, Solan at 4.4 mm and Kufri at 4 mm.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 27, so far, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 183 crores, and 29 persons have died in rain-related incidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day, recording a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

