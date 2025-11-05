Advertisement
43-Year-Old Woman, Grazing Goats In Field, Raped In Jharkhand: Cops

The 25-year-old man allegedly raped the woman when she was grazing goats in a field on Tuesday, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, say officials. (Representational)
Medininagar:

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 43-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The officer in charge of Hussainabad police station, Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, said, "The woman was allegedly raped twice by the accused-first on the field and the second time after he dragged her into the bushes and forced himself on her." "We have produced the accused in court, and he was sent to jail for 14 days. The victim's medical reports are expected today. We will soon file a chargesheet against the accused in court."

