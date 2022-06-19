42 Dead As Floods Hit 32 Assam Districts, Meghalaya Loses Highways Link

Assam has been reeling under devastating floods with 32 of the northeastern state's 33 districts now inundated by floods. At least eight people have died in the last 24 hours.

At least 30 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 32 districts of the state. Over 4,000 villages have been affected, officials said. Lower Assam has been one of the worst-hit with five major rivers flowing above danger level.

"Situation is very bad. We are trying hard to help the people. Temporary bridges are being built in flood-affected districts to reach to the people," Assam's Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika told NDTV.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible help from the Central government to the disaster-hit state.

Twenty-four people have died in landslides and flash floods in Assam this week. Altogether, 62 people have lost lives since April, according to official reports.

At least five lakh people have been affected in neighbouring Meghalaya where two major national highways remain cut off due to heavy damage due to landslides.

The Sohra region of Meghalaya's Cherrapunji recorded the third time highest rainfall on Friday. The Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama (RKM) of Sohra also recorded its highest ever rainfall since 1998, according to reports.

At least 18 people have died in the state this week alone. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each of the deceased.

Over 10,000 people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to inundation caused by incessant rainfall since Friday but there is no report of any human casualty, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.