400 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 40 Lakh Seized From Truck Near Assam-Tripura Border

The drugs were hidden inside a secret chamber in the truck, police said.

Assam Police seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 40 lakh from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Monday.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team of the Churaibari watch post had intercepted a truck.

Karimganj, Assam | During a routine check up, we intercepted a truck and found 400 kg of ganja from a secret chamber inside the truck. We arrested the truck driver Rubel Miya: Niranjan Das, Churaibari police watch post in-charge (04.12) pic.twitter.com/AYC3S31GoK — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022

Police also arrested the truck driver and registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act. In-Charge of the Churaibari police watch post, Niranjan Das said that the truck was coming from Tripura.

"During a routine check-up, we intercepted the truck. During the search, we found 400 kg of ganja in a secret chamber of the truck. We arrested the truck driver. We have registered a case under NDPS Act and the investigation is on. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 40 lakh," Niranjan Das said.

Earlier on October 17, police seized 3,243 kg of drugs worth Rs 3.30 crore at the Churaibari area.