40-Year-Old Man Shot At In Park In Delhi's Nizamuddin Area: Cops

A 40-year-old man was shot and wounded in a park in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place near Nizamuddin Chowk, close to the Blind School, they said.

According to preliminary information, the victim was rushed to a hospital by locals on a scooter after waiting for an ambulance, police sources said.

The exact circumstances leading to the firing and the identity of the assailants are yet to be ascertained.

The police said details of the incidents are awaited, and efforts are underway to gather CCTV footage from the surrounding area and identify the shooter.

The condition of the injured man was not immediately known.

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