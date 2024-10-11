40-Year-Old Man Rapes Daughter For 4 Years In Madhya Pradesh, Police Launch Manhunt

The SP said teams have been formed to arrest the man. (Representational)

Police are on the lookout for a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter for over four years in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Thursday.

"We have launched a hunt to arrest the accused who fled after his wife along with their 21-year-old daughter lodged a complaint with Lavkush Nagar police station this morning, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain told PTI.

Besides booking him for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police have also pressed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since the man had been allegedly raping his daughter since she was below 18.

The SP said teams have been formed to arrest the man.

