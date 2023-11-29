40 Passengers Fall Sick After Consuming Food On Chennai-Pune Train: Report

The cause of food poisoning has not been confirmed yet. (Representational)

40 passengers travelling on the Bharat Gaurav train from Chennai to Pune suffered from food poisoning.

As per the sources in the Ministry of Railways, a private player is operating the service. The ministry will take action against the company, news agency ANI quoting sources said.

The cause of food poisoning has not been confirmed yet.

The samples of food are being taken for further investigation. Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited.

