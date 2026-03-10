40 Lakh Women Get Rs 9,000 Each In Assam Under Arunodoi Scheme

The Assam government on Tuesday transferred a consolidated amount of Rs 9,000 to nearly 40 lakh beneficiaries of the Arunodoi Scheme, marking one of the state's largest single-day Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) exercises worth around Rs 3,600 crore.

The amount includes four months of financial assistance along with a special Bihu bonus for women beneficiaries under the scheme.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually distributed the benefits to lakhs of beneficiaries at the Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir auditorium in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Addressing the media, Sarma said the scheme has been running for several years and is not linked to elections.

He said the scheme targets specific categories of women such as widows, divorced women, families with serious illnesses like cancer, and other vulnerable households. According to him, the assistance is provided under strict eligibility criteria to ensure that only genuinely needy beneficiaries receive support.

The Chief Minister added that Assam has been among the first states to directly transfer financial assistance to women beneficiaries in a structured and controlled manner.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog described the initiative as a historic step, stating that nearly 40 lakh families, primarily women, are being covered under the scheme.

She said that over the past five years, several flagship welfare programmes have been launched in the state for the upliftment of poor families and women from childhood to old age. Neog noted that schemes like Arunodoi have helped women gain greater financial independence and respect within their families and society.

Beneficiaries also expressed happiness after receiving the funds.

Sibani Boro Deka, a beneficiary from Sonapur, said she was very happy to receive Rs 9,000 and thanked the government and the Chief Minister for the assistance. She said she plans to invest the money in some work to support her family.

Another beneficiary, Radhika Mandal, also thanked the government and said the assistance would help her start a small business and improve her livelihood.