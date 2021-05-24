40 Karnataka Labs Fined Over Rs 20 Lakh For Delay In Uploading COVID Reports

Those fined include nine government and 31 private labs (Representational)

Forty labs have been fined Rs 20.20 lakh for delay in uploading results of Covid tests, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

This information was shared by Shalini Rajneesh, Nodal Head, in-charge of COVID testing, at a meeting convened by the Deputy Chief Minister, his office said in a statement.

Those fined include nine government and 31 private labs. The results were found to be delayed by over 24 hours since May 8 in 10,103 cases and this includes both government labs and private labs, according to the release.

Of these, 3,034 cases belong to government labs and the rest 7,069 cases are from private labs, and the labs have been fined Rs 200 for each case, it said.

Apart from this, five labs have been closed/penalised for sharing positive reports without uploading them to ICMR, and showcause notices have been issued in 41 cases for delay in uploading samples.

"The government asked all labs to deliver the results within 24 hours, but some labs are not understanding the gravity of the situation...," CN Ashwath Narayan said.

He also said that it has been decided to place an invitation for quotation to procure three lakh vials of Amphotericin B (50mg) to facilitate the treatment of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) in the state.

This was decided in a meeting held by the state COVID task force head with Anjum Parvez, senior IAS officer, Nodal officer-in-charge of drug supplies for Covid management.