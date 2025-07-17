40 Fractures, Blunt Trauma: Indore Man Assaulted Over Theft Suspicion

In a horrifying case of mob justice in Indore's Azad Nagar area, 28-year-old Umendra Singh Thakur died after he suffered major injuries after being allegedly brutally beaten by a group of labourers and guards associated with a bridge construction company. The attackers accused him of stealing iron rods - a suspicion that turned into a fatal assault, leaving the young man with over 40 fractures and no chance of survival.

On Sunday night, Upendra was allegedly caught by labourers and security guards near the construction site. CCTV footage reportedly shows the group mercilessly thrashing him with sticks. Locals found him semi-conscious and informed the police. He was rushed to MY Hospital by his family, but he died during treatment.

According to the short postmortem report, the injuries were so severe that his ribs, arms, and leg bones were shattered. Internal bleeding and blunt trauma contributed to his death - a result of prolonged assault and delay in medical care.

The police have taken several suspects into custody after identifying them through CCTV. The accused admitted to the assault, claimed Upendra was caught "stealing." They snatched his belongings and beat him with sticks, asserting self-justified punishment over due process.

Adding to the tragedy, Upendra's family is in shock. His nephew Golu Thakur broke down outside the Azad Nagar police station, where the family staged a protest with Upendra's body. "My uncle was the only breadwinner. His mother is now alone. They beat him like an animal and left him to die," he said, denying any allegations of theft and insisting there was no prior enmity.