40,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Assam Anti-Drug Crackdown

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police intercepted a vehicle in Kamrup district and seized 40,000 Yaba tablets weighing approximately 4 kg in the early hours of Monday.

According to STF sources, intelligence inputs indicated that a consignment of narcotics originating from Mizoram would be transported to a district in Lower Assam through Amingaon. Acting on the information, an STF team intercepted the vehicle and recovered the contraband tablets.

The alleged carrier, identified as Md Hakim Dewan, 36, a resident of Barpeta police station, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The estimated value of the seized narcotics is Rs 6 crore as per the CID rate list, while their street value is estimated at Rs 10 crore.

Necessary legal action is being initiated in connection with the case.

Mizoram has been an active entry point of synthetic drugs originating from Myanmar and Assam for a long time and has been a transit route.