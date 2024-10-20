Heroin Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized In Assam, Inter-State Drug Cartel Busted

Both the Tata Nexon and the truck used to carry the narcotics have been seized.

The Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) busted a new drug trafficking cartel on Saturday, operating between Manipur and Assam, arresting two individuals in connection with the seizure of heroin valued at Rs 6 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF launched an operation targeting a drug consignment being transported from Manipur's Kangpokpi to the lower districts of Assam. The consignment, intended for delivery to Murtaza Ahmed, alias Bhulu, in Guwahati, was intercepted by the police last night.

According to police sources, Bhulu was apprehended at Amingaon while travelling in a Tata Nexon. Upon inspection, authorities found 49 soap boxes filled with heroin, weighing a total of 637 grams (without packaging). The street value of the narcotics is estimated to be Rs 6 crore.

Following Bhulu's arrest, the STF tracked down and detained Prasant Toppo, a truck driver from Dokmoka. Toppo had allegedly transported the heroin from Manipur. He was located at a parking facility in Changsari in Kamrup District.

Both the Tata Nexon and the truck used to carry the narcotics have been seized. Legal proceedings against the accused are currently underway, authorities confirmed.