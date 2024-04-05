4-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Udaipur

The girl was critically injured in the attack (Representational)

A four-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a stray dog today near a dargah in Udaipur, the police said.

The incident occurred when the girl, identified as Reshma, was sitting outside the dargah waiting for her father. The family, natives of Madhya Pradesh, had come to visit the dargah for Ramzan, Amba Mata police station Head Constable Ranjeet Singh said.

Reshma was attacked by a stray dog and was critically injured. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, Mr Singh said.

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, he added.

