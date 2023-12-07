President Accepts Resignations Of Union Ministers Elected As MLAs

Four Union Ministers have been given additional portfolios

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers. They had resigned following their victory in the recent assembly elections.

Union Minister Arjun Munda has been assigned Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, in addition to his existing portfolio.

Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has been given charge of Minister of State in Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Union Rajeev Chandrasekhar will work as Minister of State in Jal Shakti, in addition to his other portfolios.

Union Minister Bharti Pravin Pawar has been given additional charge of Minister of State in Tribal Affairs.

Union Ministers Tomar, Patel and Saruta resigned as the BJP had decided that all of its 12 MPs recently elected to state assemblies will quit parliament, amid strong indications that they may join the new governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Saruta, a Lok Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, had recently contested state assembly elections and won the Bharatpur-Sonhat seat.

Other MPs who quit are Rakesh Singh, Udya Pratap Singh and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh; Kirodi Lal Meena, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan and Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh.

All except Meena are Lok Sabha members. Meena is a Rajya Sabha member.