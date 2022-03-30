4 Delhi Swimmers Arrested For Nurse's Rape In Bengaluru

The four men were arrested on Tuesday

Four swimming instructors from Delhi have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old nurse, police said.

According to police, one of the accused befriended the woman on a dating app and took her to a hotel in Bengaluru on March 24. Later, he took her to the room that he had shared with three of his friends.

The survivor alleged in her complaint to the police that the four men raped and assaulted her.

She later informed her friends who reached there and rescued her, the police said.

Based on her complaint, the four men were arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.